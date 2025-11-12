Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    12 Nov 2025 9:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    12 Nov 2025 9:18 AM IST

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    റ​ഫീ​ഖ ബീ​വി

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ത​ല​ക്കോ​ണം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി കു​ന്നി​ൽ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ സാ​ലി​മി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ റ​ഫീ​ഖ ബീ​വി (57) മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ അ​മ​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ത​സ്‍ലിം, പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ത​ൻ​സീ​ർ. മ​രു​മ​ക​ൾ: ഷ​ഹീ​ന. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി അ​ൽ അ​മ​റാ​ത്ത് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി.

    TAGS: dies Native Oman Thiruvananthapuram
