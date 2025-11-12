Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 Nov 2025 9:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Nov 2025 9:18 AM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native dies in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം തലക്കോണം സ്വദേശിനി കുന്നിൽവീട്ടിൽ സാലിമിന്റെ ഭാര്യ റഫീഖ ബീവി (57) മസ്കത്തിലെ അൽ അമറാത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു.
മക്കൾ: തസ്ലിം, പരേതനായ തൻസീർ. മരുമകൾ: ഷഹീന. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്ന മൃതദേഹം തുടർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി അൽ അമറാത്ത് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
