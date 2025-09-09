തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Sept 2025 9:58 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Sept 2025 9:58 PM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native dies in Oman
സൊഹാർ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി സൊഹാറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കോലിയക്കോട് മാണിക്കൽ വെഞ്ഞാറമൂട് സ്വദേശി ഗൗരിശങ്കരത്തിൽ സന്തോഷ് (44) ആണ് ഫലജിൽ മരിച്ചത്. ഫലജിൽ പാചക മേഖലയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: ഷൈജി. പിതാവ്: സുന്ദരൻ ചെട്ടിയാർ. മാതാവ്: സീത. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് അയക്കുമെന്ന് മസ്കത് കെ.എം.സി.സി കെയർ ടീം അറിയിച്ചു
