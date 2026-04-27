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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസീബിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2026 5:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2026 5:18 PM IST

    സീബിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തും ബാറ്ററികൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചും കള്ളന്റെ വിളയാട്ടം; ഒടുവിൽ പിടിയിൽ

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    26 വാഹനങ്ങളാണ് മോഷ്ടാവ് തകർത്തത്
    സീബിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തും ബാറ്ററികൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചും കള്ളന്റെ വിളയാട്ടം; ഒടുവിൽ പിടിയിൽ
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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: മസ്‌കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സീബ് വിലായത്തിൽ 26 വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തും ബാറ്ററികൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചും വിളയാടിയ മോഷ്ടാവിനെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇയാൾ മുമ്പും ക്രിമിനൽ കേസുകളിൽ പ്രതിയാണ്. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

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    TAGS:thiefCrime NewsOman Newsarrested
    News Summary - Thief on a rampage by vandalizing vehicles and stealing batteries in Sibil; finally caught
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