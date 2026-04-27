സീബിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തും ബാറ്ററികൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചും കള്ളന്റെ വിളയാട്ടം; ഒടുവിൽ പിടിയിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 27 April 2026 5:18 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 April 2026 5:18 PM IST
സീബിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തും ബാറ്ററികൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചും കള്ളന്റെ വിളയാട്ടം; ഒടുവിൽ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Thief on a rampage by vandalizing vehicles and stealing batteries in Sibil; finally caught
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സീബ് വിലായത്തിൽ 26 വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തും ബാറ്ററികൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചും വിളയാടിയ മോഷ്ടാവിനെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇയാൾ മുമ്പും ക്രിമിനൽ കേസുകളിൽ പ്രതിയാണ്. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
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