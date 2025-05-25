Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 May 2025 9:37 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 May 2025 9:37 AM IST
തടസ്സമുണ്ടാക്കുന്ന പാർക്കിങ് വേണ്ടtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - There is no parking that creates congestion.
മസ്കത്ത്: തടസ്സമുണ്ടാക്കുന്ന പാർക്കിങ്ങിനെതിരെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പോലീസ്. ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ഓഫ് ട്രാഫിക് ആണ് പാർക്കിങ് നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.
മറ്റു വാഹനങ്ങളെ തടസ്സപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന രീതിയിൽ വാഹനം പാർക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്ന ആരെയും നിയമലംഘകനായി കണക്കാക്കും. സുരക്ഷിതവും സുഗമവുമായ ഗതാഗതം ഉറപ്പാക്കാൻ നിയമങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പ്രസ്താനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story