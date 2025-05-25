Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 May 2025 9:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 May 2025 9:37 AM IST

    ത​ട​സ്സമു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് വേ​ണ്ട

    മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ത​ട​സ്സമു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നെ​തി​രെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പോ​ലീ​സ്. ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ആ​ണ് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    മ​റ്റു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ത​ട​സ്സപ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം പാ​ർ​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ആ​രെ​യും നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ക​നാ​യി ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കും. സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​വും സു​ഗ​മ​വു​മാ​യ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:parkingCongestion
