Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 10:25 AM IST
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 10:25 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; സ്ത്രീ ​ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​റി​ലെ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മോ​ഷ​ണ​ക്കേ​സു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് സ്ത്രീ ​ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രു വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ണ​വും സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​രു​വ​രും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:theftOman Newswoman arrestedsuhar
    News Summary - Theft; Two people including a woman arrested in Suhar
