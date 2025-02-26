Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 10:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 10:23 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    theft
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ക​ട​ക​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ണ്ടു​​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.​മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്, തെ​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മോ​ഷ​ണം.​അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​ര​വ​ധി ക​ട​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.

    മോ​ഷ​ണം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.​നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​ വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsarresttheft case
    News Summary - Theft Two people are under arrest
