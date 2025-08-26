Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Aug 2025 12:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Aug 2025 12:47 PM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം: സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    Representation image
    സു​ഹാ​ർ: സു​ഹാ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഫാ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലെ ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും വൈ​ദ്യു​ത കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ളും വ​യ​റു​ക​ളും ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsExpatriatesarrestedTheft Case
    News Summary - Theft: Two expatriates arrested in Suhar
