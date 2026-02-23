Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    മോ​ഷ​ണം; സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പ​രെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ക​ട​യി​ൽ വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

