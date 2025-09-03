Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    3 Sept 2025 10:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Sept 2025 10:57 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടു​​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടു​​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മോ​ഷ​ണ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ

    നി​സ്‍വ: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ നി​സ്‌​വ​യി​ൽ ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ണ​വും ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക്‌​സ് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഒ​ന്നി​ല​ധി​കം ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​വ​രെ ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

