Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമോ​ഷ​ണം;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 5:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 5:19 AM GMT

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഇ​സ്‌​കി​യി​ൽ​ മൂ​ന്നു​​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​സ്‌​കി​യി​ലെ ക​മ്പ​നി സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ൾ, വ​യ​റു​ക​ൾ, ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ ദാ​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TheftOman NewsArrest
    News Summary - Theft Three people were arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick