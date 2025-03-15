Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2025 10:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2025 10:44 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബാ​ങ്ക് ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​കാ​ര​നെ പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ണം ​മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു ത​ക​രാ​ർ ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് വി​ശ്വ​സി​പ്പി​ച്ച് അ​യാ​ളെ പു​റ​ത്തി​ക്കി​യ​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​ണം ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsArrestsTheft News
    News Summary - Theft; Three arrested
