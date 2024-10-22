Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമോ​ഷ​ണം: മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 6:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 6:52 AM GMT

    മോ​ഷ​ണം: മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ഹാ​റി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​ണ​വും മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ എ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി​യു​ടെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TheftOman News
    News Summary - Theft- Three arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick