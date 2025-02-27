Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 9:03 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍. തെ​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ബ​ര്‍ക വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന മോ​ഷ​ണ സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ള്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:pravasiGulf NewsTheft cases
    News Summary - Theft ; Pravasi under custody
