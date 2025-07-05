Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 July 2025 11:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 July 2025 11:38 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ.​സി​യ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ ലി​വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പൗ​ര​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ.

    ര​ണ്ട് വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ​യ​ർ ക​ണ്ടീ​ഷ​നി​ങ് യൂ​ണി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, വാ​തി​ലു​ക​ൾ, ജ​നാ​ല​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​നും വ​സ്തു​വ​ക​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​തി​നു​മാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്‌​റ്റെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:theftgulfarrestedOman
    News Summary - Theft; one person arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X