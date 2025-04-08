Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    8 April 2025 11:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    8 April 2025 11:53 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം: ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    theft case
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

