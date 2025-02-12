Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 1:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 1:39 PM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Arrest
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​ട​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് പ​ണം മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.​ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.​ നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

