Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 6:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 6:24 AM GMT

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സ​ഹം വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TheftOman NewsArrest
    News Summary - Theft-One is under arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick