    Oman
    Posted On
    18 Jan 2025 12:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 12:15 PM IST

    ലോ​ഹ പൈ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം; പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: എ​ണ്ണ, വാ​ത​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ലോ​ഹ പൈ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഓ​യി​ൽ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഗ്യാ​സ് ഫെ​സി​ലി​റ്റി​സ് സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Theft of metal pipes; arrest
