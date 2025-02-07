Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 10:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 10:07 AM IST

    ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു; വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത മോ​ഷ​ണ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്ത​ലെ ഒ​രു വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ദേ​ശ ക​റ​ൻ​സി​യും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്തു.

    ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വീ​ട്ടു​​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

