Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 1 Aug 2024 6:28 AM GMT
    date_range 1 Aug 2024 6:28 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്​​ക​ത്ത്​: ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.ബ​ർ​ക​യി​ലെ​യും മു​സ​ന്ന​യി​ലെ​യും ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ണ്ട് വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

