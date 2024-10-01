Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 7:09 AM GMT
    ക​ട​ക​ളി​ല്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍ ക​ട​ക​ളി​ല്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​യാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സു​ഹാ​ര്‍ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ക​ട​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ടം വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും പ​ണ​വും മ​റ്റു സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത പ്ര​തി​യെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്..

