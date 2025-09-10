Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    10 Sept 2025 8:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    10 Sept 2025 8:33 AM IST

    വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം;​ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്
    വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം;​ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    ക​​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത മോ​ഷ​ണ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ‌.​പി) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​ർ, സ​ഹം വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തു​ക​ളി​ലെ മൂ​ന്ന് വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്വ​ർ​ണ്ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഒ​രാ​ളെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.

    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ ബൗ​ഷ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​രു വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ണം മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് മ​റ്റൊ​രു വ്യ​ക്തി​യെ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സും അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:theftOman NewshousesTwo arrested
