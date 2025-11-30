Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസീ​ബി​ൽ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 10:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 10:42 AM IST

    സീ​ബി​ൽ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം; പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സീ​ബി​ൽ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം; പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സീ​ബി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ സാ​ധ​ന സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Theft in houses in Seeb
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X