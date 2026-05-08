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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightബർകയിൽ മോഷണം; രണ്ടുപേർ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2026 8:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2026 8:44 AM IST

    ബർകയിൽ മോഷണം; രണ്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽ

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    ബർകയിൽ മോഷണം; രണ്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽ
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    ബർക്ക: ബർക്ക വിലായത്തിൽ നിർമാണത്തിലിരുന്ന നിരവധി വീടുകളിൽ നിന്ന് ഉപകരണങ്ങളും നിർമാണ സാമഗ്രികളും മോഷ്ടിച്ച രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ സ്വദേശികളെ പൊലീസ് കൈയോടെ പിടികൂടി. ഇവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:barkaarrestedOmanTheft Case
    News Summary - Theft in Barka; Two arrested
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