Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 11:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 11:01 AM IST

    നി​ര്‍മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ള്ളി​യി​ല്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം: മൂ​ന്നുപേ​ര്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: നി​ര്‍മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ള്ളി​യി​ല്‍ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും വൈ​ദ്യു​തി കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ള്‍ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​ന് മൂ​ന്നുപേ​രെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചുവ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ​ന്ന് ആ​ര്‍.ഒ.പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsMosquesArrestsTheft News
