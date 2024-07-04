Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    4 July 2024 8:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    4 July 2024 8:47 AM GMT

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; മു​ദൈ​ബി​യി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    arrest
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഫൈ​ബ​ർ ഒ​പ്റ്റി​ക് കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് നാ​ല് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. മു​ദൈ​ബി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്​​ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലി​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

