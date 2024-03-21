Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2024 6:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2024 6:24 AM GMT

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrest
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ​ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് സം​ഘം കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെൻറ് ഓ​ഫ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ എ​ൻ​ക്വ​യ​റി ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​നാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്​ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    theftarrest
