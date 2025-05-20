Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മോഷണവസ്തുകൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഷോ​പ്പി​ങ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ശ്രീ​ല​ങ്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​ൻ​മാ​രാ​ണ്. ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​ക്വ​യ​റീ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman Newsindians arrestedgulf news malayalam
