Posted Ondate_range 20 May 2025 10:22 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 May 2025 10:22 AM IST
മോഷണം; ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനുൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ചുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Theft; Five people including Indians arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഷോപ്പിങ് സെന്ററിൽനിന്ന് മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുകളും ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് ഉപകരണങ്ങളും മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ ഒരു ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനുൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ചുപേരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. പിടിയിലായ മറ്റുള്ളവർ ശ്രീലങ്കൻ പൗരൻമാരാണ്. ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ഓഫ് ഇൻക്വയറീസ് ആൻഡ് ക്രിമിനൽ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷൻ ആണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. നിയമനടപടികൾ ആരംഭിച്ചതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
