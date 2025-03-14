Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:57 AM IST

    വെ​ള്ളി ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ള്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    വെ​ള്ളി ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ള്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: വെ​ള്ളി ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​റ്റു വി​ല​പി​ടി​പ്പു​ള്ള വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ശ​ര്‍ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ജ​അ​ലാ​ന്‍ ബ​നീ ബൂ ​ഹ​സ​നി​ലെ ര​ണ്ട് താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രി​ല്‍നി​ന്നാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:ArrestOmantheft case
    News Summary - theft case
