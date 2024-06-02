Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 1:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 1:31 AM GMT

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത: വി​വി​ധ മോ​ഷ​ണ കേ​സു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ര​ണ്ട് അ​റ​ബ് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്, ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പോ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്, ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ ഔ​ട്ട്‌​ലെ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, ഇ​ന്ധ​ന സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ 19 മോ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​രു​വ​രും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.കു​റ്റ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:TheftOman NewsArrest
