Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 10:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 10:02 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: നി​ര​വ​ധി മോ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    നി​ര​വ​ധി വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ണ​വും സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ, ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഏ​കോ​പി​ത ഓ​പ്പ​റേ​ഷ​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsTheft News
    News Summary - Theft
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X