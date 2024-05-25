Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    25 May 2024 9:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    25 May 2024 9:02 AM GMT

    സ്ത്രീ​യേയും കു​ട്ടി​യേ​യും ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്​​ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    സ്ത്രീ​യേയും കു​ട്ടി​യേ​യും ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്​​ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഗു​രു​ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്നു സ്ത്രീ​യേ​യും കു​ട്ടി​യേ​യും ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്​​ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച്​ ഒ​മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ്.

    മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഖ​സ​ബി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ലെ റോ​യ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ്​ ​ഇ​രു​വ​​രെ​യും എ​യ​ർ ലി​ഫ​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:OmanMilitary Helicopter
    News Summary - The woman and the child were taken to the hospital by helicopter.
