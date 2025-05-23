Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ൾ ഉ​യ​രും
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2025 11:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2025 11:57 AM IST

    തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ൾ ഉ​യ​രും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    weather
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തെ​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മേ​യ്23 മു​ത​ൽ അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ൽ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ ഏ​വ​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മു​ത​ൽ തെ​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന്റെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം മൂ​ലം അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ൽ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ൾ മി​ത​മാ​യ​തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് പ്ര​ക്ഷു​ബ്ധ​മാ​യ നി​ല​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ​ത്തും. തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ൾ 3.5 മീ​റ്റ​ർ വ​രെ ഉ​യ​ന്നേ​ക്ക​മെ​ന്ന് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:weatherGulf NewsOman NewsCivil Aviation Authority
    News Summary - The waves will rise.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X