Posted Ondate_range 23 May 2025 11:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 May 2025 11:57 AM IST
മസ്കത്ത്: തെക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ കാറ്റിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി മേയ്23 മുതൽ അറബിക്കടൽ തീരങ്ങളിൽ ഉയർന്ന തിരമാലക്ക് സാധ്യതയണ്ടെന്ന് സിവിൽ ഏവയേഷൻ അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. വൈകുന്നേരം മുതൽ തെക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ കാറ്റിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനം മൂലം അറബിക്കടൽ തീരങ്ങളിൽ തിരമാലകൾ മിതമായതിൽ നിന്ന് പ്രക്ഷുബ്ധമായ നിലയിലേക്ക് എത്തും. തിരമാലകൾ 3.5 മീറ്റർ വരെ ഉയന്നേക്കമെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പിൽ പറയുന്നു.
