Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 5:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 5:15 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സൂ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFire
    News Summary - The vehicle caught fire
