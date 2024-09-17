Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Sep 2024 5:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Sep 2024 5:15 AM GMT
വാഹനത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - The vehicle caught fire
മസ്കത്ത്: തെക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. സൂർ വിലായത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. ആർക്കും പരിക്കുകളൊന്നുമില്ല. സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ അംഗങ്ങളെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി.
