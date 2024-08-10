Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightരാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വീ​ണ്ടും...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 1:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 1:04 AM GMT

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വീ​ണ്ടും താ​പ​നി​ല ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    heat
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വ​ചി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ​മേ​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ഴി​മാ​റി​യ​തോ​ടെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് പ​ല​യി​ട​ത്തും താ​പ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ർ​ധ​ന. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ മ​ക് ഷി​നി​ൽ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന താ​പ​നി​ല 45.5 ഡി​ഗ്രി​സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സാ​ണ്. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന താ​പ​നി​ല​യാ​യും ഇ​തി​നെ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ​ല​ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും സ​മാ​ന നി​ല​യി​ലോ അ​തി​നോ​ട​ടു​ത്ത നി​ല​യി​ലോ ആ​ണ് താ​പ​നി​ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsTemperature
    News Summary - The temperature rose again
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick