Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 1:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 1:48 AM GMT

    താ​പ​നി​ല ഉ​യ​രു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത്​ താ​പ​നി​ല കു​തി​ച്ചു​യ​രു​ന്നു. വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 45 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സി​ന്​ മു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ്​ ചൂ​ട്​ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​നി​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്​ സു​നൈ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ്. 47.5 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വി​ടെ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ചൂ​ട്. 46.5 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സു​മാ​യി ഹം​റ അ​ദ് ദു​രു ആ​ണ്​ തൊ​ട്ടു​പി​ന്നി​ൽ. മ​ക്‌​ഷി​ൻ 46.2, അ​മീ​റാ​ത്ത്, വാ​ദി അ​ൽ മാ​വി​ൽ 46.1, ബു​റൈ​മി 46, ഇ​ബ്രി 45.9, റു​സ്താ​ഖ് 45.6 എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ്​ മ​റ്റി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട താ​പ​നി​ല​യു​ടെ തോ​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman NewsTemperature
    News Summary - The temperature rises
