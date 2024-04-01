Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    1 April 2024 7:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 April 2024 7:34 AM GMT

    രാജ്യത്ത് താ​പ​നി​ല ഉ​യ​രു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ സു​ഖ​ക​ര​മാ​യ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം രാ​ജ്യം ചൂ​ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ നീ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ല​യി​ട​ത്തും 30 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സി​ന്​ മു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ്​ താ​പ​നി​ല രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്​ അ​ൽ​വു​സ്ത ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ മാ​ഹൂ​ത്ത്​ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 47 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സ് ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വി​ടത്തെ താ​പ​നി​ല. ഏ​റ്റ​വും കു​റ​വ്​ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത് ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ജ​ബ​ൽ ഷം​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ആ​ണ്​.

    Muscat
    News Summary - The temperature is rising in the country
