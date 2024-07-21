Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്‍റെ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 July 2024 7:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2024 7:36 AM GMT

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്‍റെ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്​ കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    king
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ സ​ഫ്രി​യ ക​ൾ​ച്ച​ർ പാ​ല​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്‍റെ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ രാ​​ജാ​​വ് ഹ​​മ​​ദ് ബി​​ൻ ഈ​​സ ആ​​ൽ ഖ​​ലീ​​ഫ​ക്ക്​ ​ഒ​മാ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ബി​ൻ ഹാ​രി​ബ് അ​ൽ ബു​സൈ​ദി കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖി​ന്‍റെ രേഖാ​മൂ​ല​മു​ള്ള സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ രാ​​ജാ​​വ് ഹ​​മ​​ദ് ബി​​ൻ ഈ​​സ ആ​​ൽ ഖ​​ലീ​​ഫ​ക്ക്​ കൈ​മാ​റി.

    ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​ന ന​ഗ​ര​മാ​യ മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ സ​ഫ്രി​യ ക​ൾ​ച്ച​ർ പാ​ല​സി​ൽ രാ​ജാ​വു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ലെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ബി​ൻ ഹാ​രി​ബ് അ​ൽ ബു​സൈ​ദി​യാ​ണ്​ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ​കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്. ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ക്കുമെന്നാ​ണ്​ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - The Sultan's message was delivered to the King of Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick