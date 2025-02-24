Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസ്വ​കാ​ര്യ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 11:36 AM IST

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി സു​ല്‍ത്താ​ന്‍ തി​ര​ിച്ചെ​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Sultan Haitham bin Tariq
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​ല്‍ത്താ​ന്‍ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ന്‍ താ​രി​ഖ്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ല്‍ത്താ​ന്‍ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ന്‍ താ​രി​ഖ് ഒ​മാ​നി​ല്‍ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി. ഫെബ്രു​വ​രി ഒ​മ്പ​തി​നാ​ണ് വി​ദേ​ശ-​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി യാ​ത്ര തി​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsSultan Haitham bin Tariq
    News Summary - The Sultan returned after completing his personal visit.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X