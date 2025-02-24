Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 Feb 2025 11:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Feb 2025 11:36 AM IST
സ്വകാര്യ സന്ദര്ശനം പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി സുല്ത്താന് തിരിച്ചെത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - The Sultan returned after completing his personal visit.
മസ്കത്ത്: സ്വകാര്യ സന്ദര്ശനം പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി ഭരണാധികാരി സുല്ത്താന് ഹൈതം ബിന് താരിഖ് ഒമാനില് തിരിച്ചെത്തി. ഫെബ്രുവരി ഒമ്പതിനാണ് വിദേശ-സ്വകാര്യ സന്ദര്ശനത്തിനായി യാത്ര തിരിച്ചത്.
