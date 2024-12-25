Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 6:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 6:26 AM IST

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വു​മാ​യി ​​​ഫോ​ൺ സംഭാഷണം നടത്തി​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വു​മാ​യി ​​​ഫോ​ൺ സംഭാഷണം നടത്തി​
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ, സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഭര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യു​മാ​യി ഫോ​ണി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​രു​നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​പ​ര​വും സാ​ഹോ​ദ​ര്യ​വു​മാ​യ സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യും ര​ണ്ട് രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    നേ​ര​ത്തേ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 24ന് ​ഒ​മാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി ദി​വാ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ്​ റോ​യ​ൽ​കോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:oman sultanGulf Newsking of bahrain
    News Summary - The Sultan held a telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X