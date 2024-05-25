Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 25 May 2024 9:10 AM GMT
    സീ​ബി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    സീ​ബി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    സീ​ബ്​ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ

    ഫാ​മി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സീ​ബ്​ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു.ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ മാ​ബി​ല ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ്​​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ക​ന​ത്ത നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണ്​ ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:farm fireseeb vilayath
    News Summary - The Sibil farm was set on fire
