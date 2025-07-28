Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 July 2025 1:08 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 July 2025 1:08 PM IST
റോഡ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The road is temporarily closed
മസ്കത്ത്: ദോഹത്ത് അൽ അദാബ് ട്രാഫിക് സിഗ്നലുകൾക്ക് സമീപമുള്ളതും ദോഹത്ത് അൽ അദാബ് റൗണ്ട് എബൗട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നതുമായ റോഡ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചതായി മസ്കത്ത് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
ബൗഷർ വിലായത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന അൽ ഖുവൈർ റൂട്ട് വികസന പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായാണിത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച മുതൽ ആഗസ്റ്റ് നാലുവരയാണ് അടച്ചിടുക. വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story