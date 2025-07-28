Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightറോ​ഡ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2025 1:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2025 1:08 PM IST

    റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ദോ​ഹ​ത്ത് അ​ൽ അ​ദാ​ബ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് സി​ഗ്ന​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള​തും ദോ​ഹ​ത്ത് അ​ൽ അ​ദാ​ബ് റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യ റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ച​താ​യി മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ബൗ​ഷ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ർ റൂ​ട്ട് വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണി​ത്. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് നാ​ലു​വ​ര​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsRoad closedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - The road is temporarily closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X