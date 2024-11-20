Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightറി​ലീ​ഫ് ഫ​ണ്ട്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 6:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 6:58 AM GMT

    റി​ലീ​ഫ് ഫ​ണ്ട് കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    relief fund
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ത​ർ​മ​ത്ത് ഏ​രി​യ ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യ

    ഫ​ണ്ട് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ത​ർ​മ​ത്ത് ഏ​രി​യ 2024 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ റി​ലീ​ഫി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച 11ഓ​ളം രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യ ഫ​ണ്ട് കൈ​മാ​റി. റി​ലീ​ഫ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ പി.​ആ​ർ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ത​ർ​മ​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ർ​മ​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് ലു​ഖ്മാ​ൻ ക​തി​രൂ​രി​ന്ന് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsRelief Fund
    News Summary - The relief fund was handed over
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick