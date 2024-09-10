Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Sep 2024 1:33 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Sep 2024 1:33 AM GMT
കഫേ തകർത്ത് പണവും മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുകളും മോഷ്ടിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - The man who ransacked the cafe and stole money and mobile phones was arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: ബുറൈമി ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ കഫേ തകർത്ത് പണവും മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുകളും മോഷ്ടിച്ചയാളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി)അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
അറബ് പൗരനെ ബുറൈമി ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെയുള്ള നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചുവരികയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഇയാൾ മോഷ്ടിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ദൃശങ്ങൾ സി.സി.ടി.വി ക്യാമറയിൽ പതിയുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.
