    ക​ഫേ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത് പ​ണ​വും മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും മോഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ദൃ​ശ്യം സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി ക്യാ​മ​റ​യി​ൽ

    പ​തി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ക​ഫേ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത് പ​ണ​വും മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി)​അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​നെ ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ​​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. ഇ​യാ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ദൃ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി ക്യാ​മ​റ​യി​ൽ പ​തി​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsRobberyOman NewsStealing
    News Summary - The man who ransacked the cafe and stole money and mobile phones was arrested
