മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. സഹം വിലായത്തിലെ ദെയ്ൽ അൽ അബ്ദുൽ സലാം ഏരിയയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല. അഗ്നി ശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ എത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
സഹം വിലായത്തിൽ വീടിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു
