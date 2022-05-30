Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
Oman
Posted On
date_range 30 May 2022 3:54 AM GMT
Updated On
date_range 2022-05-30T09:24:30+05:30

സഹം വിലായത്തിൽ വീടിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു

സഹം വിലായത്തിൽ വീടിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു
വീ​ടി​ന്​ തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്​ അ​ഗ്​​നി ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു 

മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. സഹം വിലായത്തിലെ ദെയ്ൽ അൽ അബ്ദുൽ സലാം ഏരിയയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല. അഗ്നി ശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ എത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

TAGS:saham fire 
News Summary - The house caught fire in Saham district
