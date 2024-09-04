Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    4 Sep 2024 6:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 6:12 AM GMT

    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
    അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ര്‍

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ല്‍ ദീ​ര്‍ഘ​കാ​ലം പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കാ​സ​ര്‍കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ദാ​ര്‍സൈ​ത്ത് നൂ​ര്‍ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് പ​രി​സ​ത്ത് ഭ​ക്ഷ്യോ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ഷി​റി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ര്‍ ക​യ്യാ​റാ​ണ് (70) മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഹ​ലീ​മ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ​ക​രി​യ്യ,റു​ക്സാ​ന, ഫൗ​സി​യ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ആ​രി​ഫ, അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം.

    Oman News
    News Summary - The former expatriate passed away
