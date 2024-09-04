മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Sep 2024 6:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Sep 2024 6:12 AM GMT
മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - The former expatriate passed away
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനില് ദീര്ഘകാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന കാസര്കോട് സ്വദേശി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. മസ്കത്തിലെ ദാര്സൈത്ത് നൂര് മസ്ജിദ് പരിസത്ത് ഭക്ഷ്യോൽപന്ന കച്ചവടം നടത്തിയിരുന്ന ഷിറിയ പ്രദേശത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്ന അബൂബക്കര് കയ്യാറാണ് (70) മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. ഭാര്യ: ഹലീമ. മക്കൾ: സകരിയ്യ,റുക്സാന, ഫൗസിയ. മരുമക്കൾ: ആരിഫ, അബൂബക്കർ, ഇബ്രാഹിം.
