Posted Ondate_range 4 Aug 2024 1:21 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Aug 2024 1:21 AM GMT
മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - The former expatriate died in the country
മത്ര: മത്ര സൂഖില് എമിറേറ്റ് ഷോപ്പില് സെയിൽസ്മാനായി ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂര് എടക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ആസിഫ് (50) നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. ചൊക്ലി ആശാരിന്റവിട കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്. ഭാര്യ: അവാൽ പീടികവളപ്പിൽ റൗഫിയ. മക്കൾ: റഫ്ദ, മുഹമ്മദ് (വിദ്യാർഥികൾ). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അനസ്, ജസീമ.
