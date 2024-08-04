Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമു​ന്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 1:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 1:21 AM GMT

    മു​ന്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Asif
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആ​സി​ഫ്

    മ​ത്ര: മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖി​ല്‍ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ് ഷോ​പ്പി​ല്‍ സെയി​ൽ​സ്മാ​നാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണൂ​ര്‍ എ​ട​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ആ​സി​ഫ് (50) നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ചൊ​ക്ലി ആ​ശാ​രി​ന്‍റ​വി​ട കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​മാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: അ​വാ​ൽ പീ​ടി​ക​വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ റൗ​ഫി​യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റ​ഫ്ദ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ (വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ). സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: അ​ന​സ്, ജ​സീ​മ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - The former expatriate died in the country
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick