Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    29 Jun 2024 1:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 1:07 AM GMT

    മു​ന്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    gafoor
    അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ ഗ​ഫൂ​ര്‍

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ല്‍ ദീ​ര്‍ഘ​കാ​ലം പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് എ​ട​പ്പാ​ള്‍ ത​ട്ടാ​ന്‍പ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ ക​ട​വി​ല്‍ വ​ള​പ്പി​ല്‍ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ ഗ​ഫൂ​ര്‍ (65) നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ബ​ര്‍ക​യി​ല്‍ 30 വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളും വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി വ​ലി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​ബ​ന്ധം കാ​ത്തു​സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ആ​യി​ഷ. മ​ക്ക​ള്‍: തൗ​സീ​ഫ്, ഉ​വൈ​സ്, ബാ​സി​ത്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ള്‍: മു​ഫീ​ദ, ഫ​മി​ന, ന​വാ​ല്‍ ഷെ​റി​ന്‍.

    TAGS:Oman NewsDeath
