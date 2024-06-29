Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jun 2024 1:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jun 2024 1:07 AM GMT
മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - The former exile was dead
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനില് ദീര്ഘകാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന പാലക്കാട് എടപ്പാള് തട്ടാന്പടിയില് കടവില് വളപ്പില് അബ്ദുല് ഗഫൂര് (65) നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. ബര്കയില് 30 വര്ഷത്തിലേറെ പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം നയിച്ചിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹം സ്വദേശികളും വിദേശികളുമായി വലിയ സൗഹൃദബന്ധം കാത്തുസൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ആയിഷ. മക്കള്: തൗസീഫ്, ഉവൈസ്, ബാസിത്. മരുമക്കള്: മുഫീദ, ഫമിന, നവാല് ഷെറിന്.
