ചികിത്സക്ക് ​പോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 18 July 2024 1:00 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 July 2024 1:00 AM GMT
ചികിത്സക്ക് പോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - The expatriate who went for treatment died in malappuram
മസ്കത്ത്: ബുറൈമി മാർക്കറ്റിൽ ഫ്രൂട്ട്സ് ആൻഡ് വെജിറ്റബിൾ കച്ചവടം നടത്തിയിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം വളാഞ്ചേരി പുറമണ്ണൂർ തറക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി (കുട്ടി -60) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഏതാനും ആഴ്ചകൾക്ക് മുമ്പാണ് മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി ചികിത്സാർഥം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാജി. ഭാര്യമാർ: ഖദീജ, ഹസീന. മക്കൾ: നിസാം, നിഷാദ്, ജലാൽ, ജമീൽ, ബേബി, ജുമാന.
