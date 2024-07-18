Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightചികിത്സക്ക് ​പോയ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 1:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 1:00 AM GMT

    ചികിത്സക്ക് ​പോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Muhammed Kutty
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്​: ബുറൈമി മാർക്കറ്റിൽ ഫ്രൂട്ട്സ് ആൻഡ് വെജിറ്റബിൾ കച്ചവടം നടത്തിയിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം വളാഞ്ചേരി പുറമണ്ണൂർ തറക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി (കുട്ടി -60) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഏതാനും ആഴ്ചകൾക്ക് മുമ്പാണ് മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി ചികിത്സാർഥം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്​. പിതാവ്​: മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാജി. ഭാര്യമാർ: ഖദീജ, ഹസീന. മക്കൾ: നിസാം, നിഷാദ്, ജലാൽ, ജമീൽ, ബേബി, ജുമാന.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:malappuram nativeexpatriate
    News Summary - The expatriate who went for treatment died in malappuram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick