    Oman
    Posted On
    27 April 2024 4:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    27 April 2024 4:54 AM GMT

    ഷാതി അൽ ഖുറമിൽ കടലിൽ വീണ് പ്രവാസി മരിച്ചു

    A young man died while swimming in a water park
    മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ കടലിൽ വീണ് പ്രവാസി മരിച്ചു. ഏഴു പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻ ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.

    ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജരായ ആളുകൾ ഷാതി അൽ ഖുറമിലാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. അപകടത്തെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല

    Accident Death Oman
